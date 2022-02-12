Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRS. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after buying an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,262,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

