CareTech (LON:CTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.92) price objective on the stock.

Shares of CTH stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. CareTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 507.95 ($6.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701 ($9.48). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 563.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 609.40. The company has a market cap of £643.75 million and a P/E ratio of 20.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

