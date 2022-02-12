Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

