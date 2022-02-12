Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,007. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

