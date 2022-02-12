Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.11. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

