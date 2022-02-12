Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

