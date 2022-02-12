Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 46.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 139.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.