Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

PFMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

