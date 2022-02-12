Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of CGRN stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 11,750.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.