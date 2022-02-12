Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPXWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.