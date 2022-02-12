Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from C$28.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$55.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.