Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $864.59 million-$876.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.21 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

