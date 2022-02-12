Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $26.90. 3,298,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

