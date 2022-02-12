Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$7.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 251.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGLX. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

