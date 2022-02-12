Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$37.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.18.

Cameco stock opened at C$28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -329.77. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$18.41 and a 12 month high of C$35.47.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

