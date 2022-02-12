Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Camtek updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

CAMT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,428. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

