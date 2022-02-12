Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE CCJ opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

