California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 312,445 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 312,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $155,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

