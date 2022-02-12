California State Teachers Retirement System Has $138.81 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of The Blackstone Group worth $138,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 6,465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,700,000 after buying an additional 1,527,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

