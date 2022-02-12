California State Teachers Retirement System Has $125.64 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $125,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $156.00 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.