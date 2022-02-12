California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $107,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $625.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total value of $3,937,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.