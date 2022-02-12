Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Trading Up 5.2%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.78). Approximately 36 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.70).
The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The stock has a market cap of £15.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.50.
Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)
