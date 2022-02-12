Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.45. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5,800 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.