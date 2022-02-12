Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.45. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5,800 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.
About Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)
