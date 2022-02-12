CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,400 shares, a growth of 264.0% from the January 15th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.