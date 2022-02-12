CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

