Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.