C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $89.50. 1,541,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,898. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

