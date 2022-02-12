Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Bunge updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$ EPS.

Bunge stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,406. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

