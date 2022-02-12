Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stake Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,079 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.80% of Bumble worth $48,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 93.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $3,499,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $44,742,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $32,863,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 1,158.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

