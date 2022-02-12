Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $32,709,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $68.38 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

