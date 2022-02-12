BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BTRS were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after buying an additional 394,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 20.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 694,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 15.6% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after buying an additional 440,085 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.