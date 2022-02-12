Bsr Reit Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The firm had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

