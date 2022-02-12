Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

