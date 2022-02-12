Brokers Set Expectations for Advantest Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advantest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
