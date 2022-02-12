Brokers Offer Predictions for Sysco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sysco in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

SYY opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

