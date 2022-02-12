Brokers Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush upped their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

