Brokers Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.33.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,561.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,588.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,748.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

