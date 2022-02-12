Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gambling.com Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

