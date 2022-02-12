Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,941 shares of company stock worth $5,606,410 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

