Brokerages Set Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target at $30.00

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($39.08) to €30.00 ($34.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Traton alerts:

OTCMKTS TRATF traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. Traton has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.