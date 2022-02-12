Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) PT at $590.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCBFY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

