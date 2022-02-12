Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) PT at $590.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCBFY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.17) to GBX 580 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

