Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target at $12.00

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

SFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $154.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

