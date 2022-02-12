Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target at $34.25

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Omeros by 32.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

