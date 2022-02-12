Brokerages Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target at $15.40

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXTC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextCure by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth $99,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextCure Company Profile
NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.
