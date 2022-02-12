Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $21.38

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 1,439,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

