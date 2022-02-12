Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Target Price at $19.53

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.53.

Several research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $191,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $37,655,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $54,835,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

