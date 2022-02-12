Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $130.41

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,364. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.