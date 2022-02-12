Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $103.44

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE DIN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 190,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

