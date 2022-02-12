Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $234.00

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,225. CME Group has a 52-week low of $182.11 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.