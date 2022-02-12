Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $403.80

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

BGNE traded down $17.60 on Wednesday, hitting $202.26. 289,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,433. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $194.50 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.53.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,587,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

